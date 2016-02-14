Indie Band Viola Beach Killed After Car Plunges From Bridge
Divers and rescue service personnel search for the victims of the deadly car crash in the canal under the E4 highway bridge in Sodertalje, Sweden, on Feb. 13, 2016.
Johan Nilsson—AFP/Getty Images
By Melissa Chan
February 14, 2016

The four members of British indie band Viola Beach and their manager died Saturday when their car plunged from a bridge in Sweden.

Band members Kris Leonard, River Reeves, Tomas Lowe, Jack Dakin and their manager Craig Tarry were killed after their car fell more than 80-feet from a highway bridge into a canal near Stockholm, according to the BBC.

Tarry’s family said they were “devastated” at the sudden loss in a statement issued through the U.K. Foreign Office, CNN reports. “Craig was a warm, loving person who had worked tirelessly to achieve success and follow his dreams within the music industry,” the statement said. “He will be sadly missed by his family and his colleagues.”

It’s unclear what caused the car crash. The “Swings & Waterslides” band had just played in Sweden’s “Where Is The Music?” festival and was on its way to perform in a sold-out show in Guildford, according to the band’s social media accounts.

