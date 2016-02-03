6 Ways to Make Your LinkedIn Profile Stand Out

Job hunting now goes way beyond the resume. Your online presence can affect your chances at getting a job, so how you present yourself on career sites is crucial. What photo you choose, how you organize your profile, and even your page’s URL can impact what a recruiter thinks about you—and how easily people can find you.

When building your profile, think about how you would want your future boss to know you. Is your photo outdated or unprofessional? Do you mention jobs that aren’t relevant to your current career track, or are you lacking a clear statement about your professional goals and interests? A LinkedIn account can act as a digital resume, so make sure to put as much time and effort in your online profile as you would your formal resume.