Syria35 People Have Been Killed in a Rocket Attack on the Syrian Capital
Syria
White HouseMelania Trump Is 'Well Aware' of the Criticism Over Her Anti-Cyberbullying Campaign
Melania Trump Hosts Roundtable On Cyberbullying With Tech Industry Giants
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Health CareIs Big Data Finally Changing Health Care?
What's Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993.
What's Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993.Paramount Pictures
What's Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993.
The Basketball Diaries, 1995.
Romeo + Juliet, 1996.
Titanic, 1997.
Catch Me If You Can, 2002.
Gangs of New York, 2002.
The Aviator, 2004.
The Departed, 2006.
Blood Diamond, 2006.
Revolutionary Road, 2008.
Shutter Island, 2010.
Inception, 2010.
J. Edgar, 2011.
Django Unchained, 2012.
The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013.
What's Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993.
Paramount Pictures
1 of 15
movies

See Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Roles

Eliza Berman,TIME Photo
Jan 08, 2016

Leonardo DiCaprio has inhabited many characters in his 25-year career as an actor, but his turn as a fur trapper in Alejandro González Iñárritu's The Revenant is the first role that required him to inhabit a dead animal carcass. And eat bison liver. And swim in frozen Canadian rivers at the height of winter. It was a brutal filming experience which yielded a similarly brutal film, and over the coming months we'll learn whether it was enough to earn the actor his first Academy Award. But although it may have been his most physically taxing role, it's just one of a career's worth—or really, half a career's worth—of memorable characters. As The Revenant opens nationwide on Jan. 8, here's a look back at DiCaprio's most memorable performances at the movies.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME