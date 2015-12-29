Filipino Priest Suspended for Using Hoverboard During Mass

A priest in the Philippines has reportedly been suspended for using a hoverboard during Christmas Eve Mass.

The Diocese of San Pablo criticized the priest, who was not named, in a statement on Tuesday, writing that Mass “is the Church’s highest form of worship. Consequently, it is not a personal celebration where one can capriciously introduce something to get the attention of the people,” Rappler.com reports. “He will be out of the parish and will spend some time to reflect on this past event. He would like to apologize for what happened.”

The incident was apparently captured on video and reshared by others on social media:

[Rappler]