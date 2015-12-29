Guinea, Ebola's Ground Zero, Is About to Be Declared Free of the Virus

By Joanna Plucinska
Updated: December 29, 2015 3:37 AM ET

Guinea will be declared Ebola free on Tuesday by a representative of the World Health Organization, Agence France-Presse reports.

Guinea, one of the world’s most impoverished nations, was considered Ebola’s ground zero — the first victim in the latest outbreak of the deadly virus, 2-year-old Emile Ouamouno, died there in December 2013.

According to the WHO, the virus then quickly spread to close to 29,000 individuals in the region, killing around 11,300 of them, of which 2,500 were in Guinea.

Guinea’s last-known Ebola patient, a baby, was discharged in November.

“It’s the best year-end present that God could give to Guinea, and the best news that Guineans could hope for,” Ebola survivor Alama Kambou Dore told AFP.

[AFP]

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE