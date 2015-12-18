Watch a Little Girl Adorably Confuse a Walmart Shopper for Santa

By Olivia B. Waxman
December 18, 2015

’Tis the season when older men with white beards may get confused for Santa Claus.

Robert Riley of Zanesville, Ohio, is making headlines for uploading a video to Facebook from the Walmart in Hurricane, West Virginia that shows his daughter Sophie Jo walking up to a man with a white beard who was wearing a red sweater to see if he was Santa.

The older person seemed flattered, and so he got down on one knee and asked, “Have you been a good girl this year?”, before asking her about her plans for Christmas.

[facebook url="https://www.facebook.com/top.riley/videos/10206611272113048/" /]

