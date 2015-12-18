Watch a Little Girl Adorably Confuse a Walmart Shopper for Santa

’Tis the season when older men with white beards may get confused for Santa Claus.

Robert Riley of Zanesville, Ohio, is making headlines for uploading a video to Facebook from the Walmart in Hurricane, West Virginia that shows his daughter Sophie Jo walking up to a man with a white beard who was wearing a red sweater to see if he was Santa.

The older person seemed flattered, and so he got down on one knee and asked, “Have you been a good girl this year?”, before asking her about her plans for Christmas.

[facebook url="https://www.facebook.com/top.riley/videos/10206611272113048/" /]