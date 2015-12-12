See Lin-Manuel Miranda and Stephen Colbert Rap Battle in Hamilton Sequel

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breakout musical Hamilton doesn’t necessarily lend itself to a sequel – spoiler: Alexander Hamilton dies at the end – but Stephen Colbert may have found the next best thing.

On Friday’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert introduced Miranda to Button Gwinnett – a politician who signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and then died one year later – and told his story in the style of hip-hop music.

Miranda, a guest on Colbert’s Friday show, played John Adams in the bit, with Colbert starring as Gwinnett. The Button musical imagined a scenario where Adams and Gwinnett meet at a bar and get into a rap battle after a perceived slight. It’s awesome.

But if Miranda did want to make a sequel to Hamilton, he might have one actual idea. Speaking to Colbert before the Button sketch, Miranda discussed Aaron Burr, who shot Hamilton, and how he “tried to annex Mexico and declare himself emperor.”

“There might be a sequel in the works,” Miranda joked.

