Now You Can Win Free Starbucks for Life
By Megan McCluskey
December 9, 2015

Whether you were a fan of this year’s controversial Starbucks Red Cups or not, you now have a chance to participate in the second annual “Starbucks For Life” sweepstakes. Starting Dec. 8 and continuing through Jan. 11, My Rewards Members can play to win “free Starbucks for life,” meaning one free drink and food item each day for 30 years. Eligible customers will earn one game play each time they make a purchase from a participating store.

Unlike last year, when 14 people were granted the ultimate coffee perk, only five participants in the U.S. will take home the grand prize during this holiday season’s contest. However, competing in the sweepstakes will also make you eligible to win Starbucks for a year, Starbucks for a month and Starbucks for a week.

So get out there and start chugging coffee.

