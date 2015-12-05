Carrie Fisher's Good Morning America Interview Is the Best Thing You'll See Today

By Sarah Begley
December 5, 2015

Talk shows see a constant churn of celebrities promoting their films, albums and TV shows, and the non-stop parade of soundbites can sometimes grow monotonous. But in her interview with Good Morning America, Carrie Fisher proves it’s possible to bring more than a little personality to the table.

Fisher, who plays General Leia in the upcoming Star Wars: The Force Awakens, resisted the usual clichés in her spot, bringing along her odd-looking dog, Gary, and telling viewers their tongues would loll out of their mouths like his after they see the film. Asked whether it took some convincing to get her to sign on for the reboot, Fisher said, “No, I’m a female in Hollywood, over the age of let’s say 40 and then we could also say 50…They don’t have to ask you if you want to work at that age, you’ll see someday.”

Fisher then discussed her weight loss for the shoot, telling her interviewer that she would normally not want to touch the topic, “But you’re so thin, let’s talk about it. How do you keep that going on?”

Sit back and enjoy this perfectly wacky interview, and may more celebrities follow in Fisher’s path.

See Every Star Wars Cover in TIME Magazine History
R2-D2 and BB-8 on the cover of the Dec. 14, 2015 issue of TIME.
R2-D2 and BB-8 on the cover of the Dec. 14, 2015 issue of TIME.
Marco Grob for TIME
The May 9, 2005, cover of TIME
The May 9, 2005, cover of TIME
TIME
The Apr. 29, 2002, cover of TIME
The Apr. 29, 2002, cover of TIME
TIME
The May 31, 1999, Asia edition of TIME magazine
The May 31, 1999, Asia edition of TIME magazine
Cover Credit: PHOTO-ILLUSTRATION FOR TIME BY JOHN WHITE. PHOTOGRAPH OF DARTH MAUL BY KEITH HAMSHERE ©LUCASFILM LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
The Apr. 26, 1999, cover of TIME
The Apr. 26, 1999, cover of TIME
TIME
The Mar. 17, 1997, Asia edition of TIME
The Mar. 17, 1997, Asia edition of TIME
Cover Credit: PHOTOGRAPH ©LUCASFILM LTD. ALL RIGHT RESERVED
The Feb. 10, 1997, cover of TIME
The Feb. 10, 1997, cover of TIME
TIME
The May 23, 1983, cover of TIME
The May 23, 1983, cover of TIME
TIME
The May 19, 1980, cover of TIME
The May 19, 1980, cover of TIME
TIME
The Feb. 20, 1978, cover of TIME
The Feb. 20, 1978, cover of TIME
Cover Credit: ALAN MAGEE
1 of 10

Advertisement

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE