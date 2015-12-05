Carrie Fisher's Good Morning America Interview Is the Best Thing You'll See Today

Talk shows see a constant churn of celebrities promoting their films, albums and TV shows, and the non-stop parade of soundbites can sometimes grow monotonous. But in her interview with Good Morning America, Carrie Fisher proves it’s possible to bring more than a little personality to the table.

Fisher, who plays General Leia in the upcoming Star Wars: The Force Awakens, resisted the usual clichés in her spot, bringing along her odd-looking dog, Gary, and telling viewers their tongues would loll out of their mouths like his after they see the film. Asked whether it took some convincing to get her to sign on for the reboot, Fisher said, “No, I’m a female in Hollywood, over the age of let’s say 40 and then we could also say 50…They don’t have to ask you if you want to work at that age, you’ll see someday.”

Fisher then discussed her weight loss for the shoot, telling her interviewer that she would normally not want to touch the topic, “But you’re so thin, let’s talk about it. How do you keep that going on?”

Sit back and enjoy this perfectly wacky interview, and may more celebrities follow in Fisher’s path.