New Jersey Councilwoman Resigns Over Renamed 'Christmas' Tree Lighting

A councilwoman in the New Jersey borough of Roselle Park has resigned over the council’s decision to change the name of a local event from “A Tree Lighting” to “A Christmas Tree Lighting.”

Charlene Storey, a “non-believer” who was raised Catholic, said in her resignation letter that the change “cuts non-Christians out of the loop and favors one religion,” NJ.com reports.

Mayor Carl Hokanson praised Storey’s work and said she was entitled to her beliefs, but that the municipality has the right to call the event what it wants. “It’s not a street, it’s not a building, it’s a Christmas tree,” the mayor said.

