Watch Eva Longoria Demonstrate the Perfect Telenovela Moment on the Tonight Show

Eva Longoria, who is starring on the new NBC comedy Telenovela, stopped by The Tonight Show on Friday night, where she walked Jimmy Fallon through the elements of a classic telenovela scene: the gasp, the stare, and the slap.

Longoria, who plays the star of a hit Spanish language soap opera on the series, demonstrated her best gasp and glare before noting that stars on telenovelas “get to slap each other a lot.”

“There was a girl in a Venezuelan telenovla and she would slap people randomly in scenes,” she added. “True story. She would be like, ‘Good morning! [Slap].”

After her tutorial, Fallon asked Longoria if they could put all the elements together and do their own telenovela scene. Watch below to see their handiwork (with an unexpected cameo from a frying pan).

