Baseball Star Stages Fake Interview to Propose to His Girlfriend

Talk about a home run. (Yes, this story is about a right fielder so that doesn’t make perfect sense, but bear with us.)

San Francisco Giants player Hunter Pence, 32, surprised his girlfriend Alexis Cozombolidis with one heck of a proposal Thursday, and there are layers upon layers of cuteness to the moment.

Pence and the Disney Parks Blog team set up a fake interview, which he interrupted midway through by turning to Cozombolidis and popping the question. Some perfectly-timed fireworks explode in the background, Cozombolidis says “yes” before Pence even finishes asking the question, and oh yeah, he even thanks her afterwards. (We told you there were layers.)

If Disney World was neck and neck with AT&T Park (where the Giants play) for Pence’s happiest place on Earth, looks like the former just pulled ahead.

Congrats to the nearly-wed couple!

