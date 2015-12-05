Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Welcome New Baby Boy

Christmas came early for the Kardashian West family.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West welcomed their second child, a son, on Saturday morning.

“Mother and son are doing well,” according to Kardashian West’s website.

Though they haven’t released a name, the couple has promised to steer clear of naming their son South. And while Kardashian West, 35, loved the name Easton, she admitted it likely would not work as West, 38, wasn’t a fan.

“I don’t think we’ll go another direction,” she said.

The newest addition to the family’s annual holiday card joins North, 2, who has been thoroughly prepped for her role as big sister.

“We read books with her about getting a baby brother and a new sibling all the time! We always say goodnight to baby brother,” Kardashian West wrote on her website in October.

But giving their baby girl a sibling wasn’t easy.

The couple have been open about the challenges they faced to conceive, including Kardashian West’s successful in vitro fertilization treatment.

“Kim also had three surgeries to repair her uterus,” a source close to the star told PEOPLE. “The inner lining had been so damaged that she was told conceiving on her own wasn’t possible.”

Kardashian West, who announced her pregnancy in May, later revealed she faced the possibility of a hysterectomy following the birth of her second child.

“They think I’ll have placenta accreta again, so if the placenta grows a little bit deeper than it did last time, then they are prepared to have my uterus removed, which is a little scary for me,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashiansstar told C Magazine in September.

But from the beginning of her pregnancy, Kardashian West opted for tight dresses that showed off her changing shape — a reflection of her confidence.

“This time around, I know what I like — plus, I am confident and not trying to hide my bump. I actually want to accentuate it,” she wrote on her website in September.

And while her baby belly was easily visible in her form-fitting ensembles, the mom-to-be gave everyone a good glimpse at her bare bump during a family vacation in St. Barts, where she opted for itty bitty bikinis while relaxing on the beach.

However, the expectant star went one step further when she dared to bare it all in a nude shot she posted to social media in August. The photo, she explained, was meant to shut down the critics slamming her baby bump.

“I think you all know me well enough to know I would document the process if I got a surrogate,” she wrote. “Everyone’s body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I’ve learned to love my body at every stage! I’m going to get even bigger & that’s beautiful too!”

But perhaps one of her most comfortable maternity outfits came courtesy husband West’s closet. In September, Kardashian West stepped out sportingthe rapper’s vintage Ramones tee — a far cry from the crop top she wore to dinner days earlier!

In October, Kardashian West celebrated her Troop Beverly Hills-themed baby shower with family and friends.

The final weeks of her pregnancy proved difficult, as she was “feeling fat as f—” and the baby was found to be breech. After undergoing an external cephalic version, Kardashian West’s son turned, much to the relief of his mother.

“It feels so good to not have the stress of thinking I need a C-section,” she wrote on her website and app.

In her final pregnancy update Friday, Kardashian West tweeted, simply, “Ready whenever you are.”

This article originally appeared on People.com