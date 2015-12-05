Pepperidge Farms Sues Trader Joe's Over Cookies

Pepperidge Farm is suing Trader Joe’s over a line of cookies the company says look a little too similar to the iconic Milano cookies.

The bakery brand, a division of Campbell Soup, filed a complaint Wednesday in federal court against Trader Joe’s for marketing Crispy Cookies, which Pepperidge Farm says are too close to Milano cookies, USA Today reports. “Trader Joe’s has willfully sought to trade on Pepperidge Farm’s reputation and the reputation of the Milano cookies,” the company wrote in the complaint, which asks that Trader Joe’s be prohibited from selling Crispy Cookies and also seeks damages for Pepperidge Farm. The company has a trademark for Milano cookies, which were invented in 1956.

Trader Joe’s has not commented publicly about the lawsuit.