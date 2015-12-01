Tina Fey Reveals What Today's Version of the 'Mom Jeans' Skit Would Be

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to close out the year with a bang. After their latest movie, Sisters, is released on Dec. 18, the costars are scheduled to host the final Saturday Night Live episode of 2015 on Dec. 19. Luckily for fans of the dynamic duo, this means they’re also busy answering questions about their two decades of friendship and working together.

Fey spoke about one of the pair’s most iconic SNL sketches, ‘Mom Jeans,’ during a recent interview with Glamour and revealed what the modern version of the hilarious skit would be. “Well, granny panties are back. Maybe one called, like, ‘Granny Panties for Him,’ and it’s a man wearing really high granny panties? ‘Granny Panties Pour Homme!,'” she said.

The original 2003 ‘Mom Jeans’ parody commercial starred Fey and Poehler alongside Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch. We can only hope we’ll get to see the updated sketch soon.