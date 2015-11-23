Ben Carson Slams 'Hypocrisy' of His Foreign Policy Critics

DAVENPORT– Dropping in the polls amid questions over the extent of his foreign policy knowledge, Ben Carson told an Iowa crowd on Sunday night that “nobody ever pays any attention” to his foreign policy positions – but President Obama and others use “almost the exact words” that he uses in talking about the fight against ISIS.

“I’ve said for multiple months, is that if we take the fight to [ISIS] over there, we’re much less likely to have to fight them over here,” Carson said in Wilton, Iowa. He expressed annoyance over the recent criticisms directed at him.

“I find it…

Read the rest of the story from our partners at NBC News