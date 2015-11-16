Parisians Take to Social Media to Continue Celebrating Life
Parisians sitting on the terraces of bars as usual on Sunday in Place de la Bastille on November 15, 2015 in Paris, France. At least 120 people have been killed and over 200 injured, 80 of which seriously, following a series of terrorist attacks in the French capital. (Photo by Thierry Orban/Getty Images)
Thierry Orban—Getty Images
By Samantha Grossman
November 16, 2015

In the wake of Friday’s deadly terrorist attacks, Parisians are taking to social media to make one thing clear: they’re not going to stop living their lives and enjoying their city.

The hashtag #JeSuisEnTerrasse literally translates to “I’m out on a terrace”—but the message it’s really conveying is “I’m outside enjoying the city.” Parisians are using it to post pictures of themselves out in the city’s cafes and restaurants and to encourage others to do the same. Many Parisians also don’t want to walk down familiar streets and see deserted terraces that are usually bustling. They want to show that life goes on.

