Parisians Take to Social Media to Continue Celebrating Life

In the wake of Friday’s deadly terrorist attacks, Parisians are taking to social media to make one thing clear: they’re not going to stop living their lives and enjoying their city.

The hashtag #JeSuisEnTerrasse literally translates to “I’m out on a terrace”—but the message it’s really conveying is “I’m outside enjoying the city.” Parisians are using it to post pictures of themselves out in the city’s cafes and restaurants and to encourage others to do the same. Many Parisians also don’t want to walk down familiar streets and see deserted terraces that are usually bustling. They want to show that life goes on.

