Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Asked If an Intern Could Get Paid by Her College
Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Speaks to Supporters during the "African Americans for Hillary Grassroots Organizing Meeting with Hillary Clinton" event at Clark Atlanta University Gymnasium on October 30, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams—WireImage/Getty Images
By Eliana Dockterman
November 4, 2015

The Hillary Clinton campaign asked the Federal Election Commission if an unpaid intern could get college credit and a stipend from her university for her work on the campaign.

According to paperwork filed with the FEC on Oct. 29, the DePauw University student would receive college credit as well as a grant from a summer internship grant program at the school’s Hubbard Center which offers money to students who do unpaid internships.

Clinton campaign lawyers argue that the student should be permitted to accept the $3,000 stipend and the college credit without either being designated as in-kind contributions to the campaign because the university “did not condition the availability of the stipend upon the political nature of the internship.”

The campaign also argues in the request that the if the FEC rejects the school’s ability to provide a stipend, it will prevent students of less affluent backgrounds from working for campaigns in the future.

The Clinton campaign has received criticism in the past for its use of unpaid staff. The former Secretary of State and current Democratic frontrunner has advocated for increasing the minimum wage and reducing income inequality.

