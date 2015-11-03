Taco Bell Manager Fired After Video Depicts Him Punching Uber Driver

Taco Bell fired a senior marketing manager after a video circulated on social media depicted him allegedly assaulting an Uber driver.

Dashcam footage shows driver Edward Caban asking 32-year-old Benjamin Golden to leave the car after he wouldn’t provide him with directions. The video depicts Golden hitting the driver repeatedly over the head, at which point Caban turns around and pepper sprays Golden in the face.

“Given the behavior of the individual, it is clear he can no longer work for us,” Taco Bell told Adweek in a statement. “We have also offered and encouraged him to seek professional help.”

Golden was arrested and later released after posting bail. He faces charges including assault. The Los Angeles Times could not reach Golden for comment.

The video, which contains profanity and may be disturbing to some viewers, can be watched here.

[Adweek]