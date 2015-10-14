Watch Stephen Colbert and Sarah Silverman Tell Terrible Jokes Written by Kids

Comedian Sarah Silverman dropped by The Late Show Tuesday, where she and host Stephen Colbert bonded over their love of jokes. They then proceeded to recite some awful jokes written by children.

Colbert explained that he’s a big fan of the Bad Kids Jokes Tumblr, which curates real jokes written by kids. He got his hands on some of the rejected submissions, and invited Silverman to recite them with him.

“That might be smart–in a way we don’t get,” Silverman said after a particularly nonsensical joke. “That might be meta.”

Watch the full segment here:

