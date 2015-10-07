Tom Hanks‘ charitable lost-and-found service is a big success!

The actor’s viral search for a Fordham University student in an attempt to return her lost student ID is officially over: Lauren has been found! Now she just needs that identification card back.

The college student appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday, a day after Hanks tweeted a photo of her card, which he found in a New York City park.

“I go to Fordham University and I live in Lincoln Center,” Lauren explained during GMA‘s Pop News segment. The student was headed into a nearby park for a run, with her ID stuck into a running arm band with her phone. When she removed the phone to take a “fall” Instagram photo, Lauren said the ID fell out, unbeknownst to her.

Lauren said she didn’t respond to Hanks immediately because she doesn’t have a Twitter profile. It was her professor who finally brought the epic discovery to her attention.

“I’m sitting in the library trying to get homework done, and I get an email with a link to Twitter that said ‘You’re famous,’ ” she said.

Needless to say, Lauren didn’t get any homework done.

The student, who already paid $20 dollars to get a new card, said she still hasn’t heard from Hanks’ office.

“Tom, I’m here,” she joked.

This article originally appeared on People.com