The shortlist for the 2015 Man Booker Prize has been announced, whittling down the contenders to a total of six—only two of them British.

For the second year, the prestigious literary prize is open to any book published in English in the U.K., rather than just those written by authors from the U.K., the Commonwealth, Ireland and Zimbabwe. The shortlist includes two American authors: Hanya Yanagihara and Anne Tyler. This is British author Tom McCarthy’s second time on the shortlist.

Marlon James (Jamaica) — A Brief History of Seven Killings

Tom McCarthy (U.K.) — Satin Island

Chigozie Obioma (Nigeria) — The Fishermen

Sunjeev Sahota (U.K.) — The Year of the Runaways

Anne Tyler (U.S.) — A Spool of Blue Thread

Hanya Yanagihara (U.S.) — A Little Life

Each of these finalists will receive £2,500 ($3,848). The Man Booker winner, who gets an additional £50,000 ($76,955), will be announced on Oct. 13. Check out the longlist here.