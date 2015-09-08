Actor Richard E. Grant Joins Game of Thrones
Richard E Grant at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition on June 3, 2015 in London.
Stuart C. Wilson—Getty Images
By Tanya Basu
September 8, 2015

British actor Richard E. Grant has joined the cast of HBO’s Game of Thrones for an undisclosed role.

Grant is a veteran TV actor, appearing most recently in Girls, Downtown Abbey, and Doctor Who.

Grant joins a slew of new faces on the hit fantasy epic, including Ian McShane (whose role also remains a mystery), Max von Sydow (as the Three-Eyed Raven), and Freddie Stroma from UnREAL as Samwell’s brother, Dickon Tarly. His casting drew rampant speculation on fan sites and forums.

Game of Thrones returns next spring for Season 6 on HBO.

