Actor Richard E. Grant Joins Game of Thrones

British actor Richard E. Grant has joined the cast of HBO’s Game of Thrones for an undisclosed role.

Grant is a veteran TV actor, appearing most recently in Girls, Downtown Abbey, and Doctor Who.

Grant joins a slew of new faces on the hit fantasy epic, including Ian McShane (whose role also remains a mystery), Max von Sydow (as the Three-Eyed Raven), and Freddie Stroma from UnREAL as Samwell’s brother, Dickon Tarly. His casting drew rampant speculation on fan sites and forums.

Game of Thrones returns next spring for Season 6 on HBO.