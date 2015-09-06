Woman Leaves $100,000 to 32 Pet Cockatiels

A late millionaire has left a comfortable $100,000 nest egg for her 32 beloved cockatiels.

Leslie Ann Mandel named her stepson, Matthew Herzog, as trustee of a pet fund that painstakingly lists the names of every cockatiel in addition to detailed instructions on how to care for the birds, reports the New York Post.

“It is my wish that the birds be fed and the building cleaned each Monday and Thursday and their food shall be purchased from Avi-Cakes, carrots, water and popcorn,” Mandel’s will says. Avi-Cakes refers to a brand of natural birdfeed, a 20-pound bag of which retails for $115. Mandel’s $100,000 bequest also includes her rescue dog, Frosty, and her cat, Kiki.

Mandel, who died in June at 69 after being admitted to a hospital for kidney stones, founded The Rich List Company, a fundraising firm. Mandel’s estate totaled $5.3 million total.

The birds might have to wait for their generous gift however. In a 2005 version of her will, Mandel left most of her earnings to her husband, author Arthur Herzog, and her stepson. But Mandel’s sister, Avis Mandel, produced a will she claims Mandel signed in 2006, naming Avis as the recipient. Herzog and Avis Mandel are due in court next month.