Carly Fiorina Left Her Debate Remarks on a Hotel Printer
Carly Fiorina speaks during the Western Conservative Summit at the Colorado Convention Center on June 27, 2015 in Denver, Colorado.
Theo Stroomer—Getty Images
By Tessa Berenson
August 6, 2015

The former head of Hewlett-Packard made the most routine goof anyone makes with one of its products: She left an important document on the printer.

Earlier on Thursday, Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina—or someone on her staff—used a hotel printer to print out a closing statement for the Fox News debate, then forgot to pick it up.

The abandoned printout made its way into the hands of Sergio Gor, a spokesman for Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who will be appearing in the primetime debate later on Thursday, who then tweeted a photo out.

While Gor either didn’t know or didn’t say whose closing statement that was, it became clear as soon as Fiorina began closing out the debate.

