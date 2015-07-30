Windows 10 Includes This Really Unhelpful Error Message

Windows 10 launched this week to warm reviews.

The free upgrade for those running Windows 7 and up comes with an easy two-step installation, but that doesn’t things don’t go wrong. Actually, sometimes something happens. And that’s exactly what Microsoft will tell you.

The error message has popped up for a handful of users who took to social media to share the vague and profoundly unhelpful pop-up.

The “something” can actually be fixed pretty easily by updating the language preferences, according to a solution uncovered by a Reddit user.

Here’s how some people reacted.

