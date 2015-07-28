Pretty in Pink Actor to Publish Young Adult Novel

By Sarah Begley
July 28, 2015

Andrew McCarthy already spoke to Generation X teens through his roles in Brat Pack movies like Pretty in Pink and St. Elmo’s Fire. Now, he’ll speak to Generation Z as an author. The actor-cum-writer is publishing a young adult novel set for release in spring 2017.

McCarthy’s novel, Just Fly Away, is about a 15-year-old girl in New Jersey who meets her half-brother for the first time, never having known that he existed—and lived in the same town. It will be published by Algonquin Young Readers, the L.A. Times reports.

This is McCarthy’s second book, following his 2012 memoir, The Longest Way Home: One Man’s Quest for the Courage to Settle Down. He has worked as a travel writer and is an editor-at-large at National Geographic Traveler. He continues to act, and will appear in the The Family on ABC this fall. He has also recently directed episodes of Orange Is the New Black, Grace and Frankie and The Blacklist.

