Prince George, Age 2, Tells Everyone He's 3
In this handout image supplied by Mario Testino/ Art Partner, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge.
Mario Testino/Art Partner
By Tanya Basu
July 26, 2015

Seems like someone’s already sick of the terrible twos.

Prince George, who turned two on July 22, has already tired of the age and is (wrongly, but amusingly) informing others he is actually three.

The royal tidbit came to light on Sunday when George’s mother, Kate Middleton, met two-year-old Freddie Wilson at the Land Rover Ben Ainslie Racing’s headquarters in Portsmouth, England, People reports.

“Hello Princess, my name is Freddie Wilson,” Freddie, a precocious tot, announced. When Middleton asked Freddie how old he was, he answered, “I’m three,” without any hesitation, according to Freddie’s mother, Wendy Maxwell.

When Maxwell jumped in to admit that Freddie was actually just two, Middleton said, “George says that. He thinks he’s older.”

A Prince George Photo Album: See Will and Kate's Firstborn Grow Up
Prince George, fourth left, stands with other flower boys and girls after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church onMay 20, 2017 in Englefield, England.
Prince George, fourth left, stands with other flower boys and girls after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church onMay 20, 2017 in Englefield, England.
Pool/Getty Images
Britain's Prince George (R) waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton (L), to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Britain's Prince George (R) waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton (L), to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Justin Tallis—AFP/Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge wave to wellwishers as they depart Victoria on October 1, 2016 in Victoria, Canada.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge wave to wellwishers as they depart Victoria on October 1, 2016 in Victoria, Canada.
Samir Hussein—Getty Images
Prince George of Cambridge attends a Christmas Day service at St. Marks Church in Englefield, England, on Dec. 25, 2016.
Prince George of Cambridge attends a Christmas Day service at St. Marks Church in Englefield, England, on Dec. 25, 2016.
Anwar Hussein—WireImage/Getty Images
In this October handout image provided by Kensington Palace on Dec. 18, 2015, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for a portrait with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
In this October handout image provided by Kensington Palace on Dec. 18, 2015, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for a portrait with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Chris Jelf—PA Wire/Press Association Images
Queen Elizabeth II with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren. She holds Princess Charlotte in her arms in this April 2016 photo.
Queen Elizabeth II with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren. She holds Princess Charlotte in her arms in this April 2016 photo.
Annie Leibovitz—AP
The firstborn of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is a busy toddler. Now three years old, Prince George has been photographed doing everything from helping his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II mark her 90th birthday to meeting President Obama in a bathrobe. Here's a look back at some of his most memorable moments. Prince George with the family pet dog, Lupo, at his home in Norfolk, Britain, in mid-July. Kensington Palace released the image to mark his third birthday on July 22, 2016.
The firstborn of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is a busy toddler. Now three years old, Prince George has been photographed doing everything from helping his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II mark her 90th birthday to meeting President Obama in a bathrobe. Here's a look back at some of his most memorable moments. Prince George with the family pet dog, Lupo, at his home in Norfolk, Britain, in mid-July. Kensington Palace released the image to mark his third birthday on July 22, 2016.
Matt Porteous—Handout/Reuters
Britain's Prince George points as he and his father, Prince William, look at a 'Squirrel' helicopter during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in western England on July 8, 2016.
Britain's Prince George points as he and his father, Prince William, look at a 'Squirrel' helicopter during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in western England on July 8, 2016.
Richard Pohle—Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Prince George displays the robe from a rocking horse with the ease of a seasoned runway model as he meets the President and First Lady on April 22, 2016.
Prince George displays the robe from a rocking horse with the ease of a seasoned runway model as he meets the President and First Lady on April 22, 2016.
The White House—Getty Images
Prince George meets President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in April 2016. The robe that he wore later sold out.
Prince George meets President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in April 2016. The robe that he wore later sold out.
The White House—Getty Images
In this image released by the Royal Mail on April 20, 2016, Britain's Prince George stands on foam blocks during a photo shoot in mid-2015 in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in London, for a stamp sheet to mark the 90th birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. He is photographed with Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and his father, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.
In this image released by the Royal Mail on April 20, 2016, Britain's Prince George stands on foam blocks during a photo shoot in mid-2015 in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in London, for a stamp sheet to mark the 90th birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. He is photographed with Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and his father, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.
Ranald Mackechnie/Royal Mail—AP
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, enjoy a short private skiing break in the French Alps on March 3, 2016.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, enjoy a short private skiing break in the French Alps on March 3, 2016.
John Stillwel—WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George with his father, the Duke of Cambridge, in the gardens at Sandringham House, Norfolk, England, on July 5, 2015.
Prince George with his father, the Duke of Cambridge, in the gardens at Sandringham House, Norfolk, England, on July 5, 2015.
Mario Testino—AP
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge arrive at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge arrive at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.
Chris Jackson—Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge attend the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 14, 2015 in Tetbury, England.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge attend the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 14, 2015 in Tetbury, England.
Max Mumby—Getty Images
Britain's Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Willian holding Prince George, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, June 13, 2015.
Britain's Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Willian holding Prince George, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, June 13, 2015.
Stefan Wermuth—Reuters
Prince George of Cambridge is held by his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo as he waves from the window of Buckingham Palace as he watches the Trooping The Colour ceremony on June 13, 2015 in London.
Prince George of Cambridge is held by his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo as he waves from the window of Buckingham Palace as he watches the Trooping The Colour ceremony on June 13, 2015 in London.
Chris Jackson—Getty Images
File photo dated May 2, 2015 of the Duke of Cambridge with his son Prince George as he arrives at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, after the birth of his newborn daughter Princess Charlotte.
File photo dated May 2, 2015 of the Duke of Cambridge with his son Prince George as he arrives at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, after the birth of his newborn daughter Princess Charlotte.
Anthony Devlin—AP
Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Kensington Palace
Britain's Prince George's first birthday at the Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London on July 2, 2014.
Britain's Prince George's first birthday at the Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London on July 2, 2014.
John Stillwell—AFP/Getty Images
Prince George of Cambridge walks holding his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's hand as they watch Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry play in the Jerudong Trophy charity polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club on June 15, 2014 in Cirencester, England.
Prince George of Cambridge walks holding his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's hand as they watch Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry play in the Jerudong Trophy charity polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club on June 15, 2014 in Cirencester, England.
Max Mumby—Indigo/Getty Images
Prince George of Cambridge plays with a football whilst holding his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's hand at Cirencester Park Polo Club on June 15, 2014 in Cirencester, England.
Prince George of Cambridge plays with a football whilst holding his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's hand at Cirencester Park Polo Club on June 15, 2014 in Cirencester, England.
Max Mumby—Indigo/Getty Images
From left: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge along with baby Prince George visit Taronga Zoo on April 20, 2014 in Sydney.
From left: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge along with baby Prince George visit Taronga Zoo on April 20, 2014 in Sydney.
Michael Dunlea—Barcroft Media/Landov
Prince George of Cambridge, with his parents Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a gift from the Governor-General, Sir Peter Cosgrove, at Admiralty House, on April 16, 2014 in Sydney. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge.
Prince George of Cambridge, with his parents Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a gift from the Governor-General, Sir Peter Cosgrove, at Admiralty House, on April 16, 2014 in Sydney. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge.
David Foote—Admiralty House/Getty Images
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, holds Prince George as they board a Royal Australian Airforce Jet heading to Sydney at an airport in Wellington, New Zealand, April 16, 2014. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Australia until April 25, 2014.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, holds Prince George as they board a Royal Australian Airforce Jet heading to Sydney at an airport in Wellington, New Zealand, April 16, 2014. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Australia until April 25, 2014.
Mark Coote—EPA
Britain's Prince George, center, plays during a visit to Plunket, a nurse and parents group at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014.
Britain's Prince George, center, plays during a visit to Plunket, a nurse and parents group at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014.
Marty Melville—AP
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge holds Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group visit at Government House in Wellington United Kingdom on April 9, 2014.
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge holds Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group visit at Government House in Wellington United Kingdom on April 9, 2014.
MARTY MELVILLE—AFP/Getty Images
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge arrive at Wellington Airport's military terminal for the start of their tour on April 7, 2014 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge arrive at Wellington Airport's military terminal for the start of their tour on April 7, 2014 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Samir Hussein—WireImage
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge pose for an official family portrait at Kensington Palace, ahead of their tour to Australia and New Zealand, with their pet dog Lupo on March 18, 2014 in London.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge pose for an official family portrait at Kensington Palace, ahead of their tour to Australia and New Zealand, with their pet dog Lupo on March 18, 2014 in London.
Jason Bell—Camera Press via Getty Image
The official portrait for the christening of Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge, photographed at Clarence House in London on October 23, 2013. Prince George wears an outfit made of delicate Honiton lace and white satin - an exact replica of the one worn before him by every baby born to the British Royal family since 1841.
The official portrait for the christening of Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge, photographed at Clarence House in London on October 23, 2013. Prince George wears an outfit made of delicate Honiton lace and white satin - an exact replica of the one worn before him by every baby born to the British Royal family since 1841.
Jason Bell—Camera Press/Redux
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge pose for a photograph with their son, Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge in the garden of the Middleton family home in August, 2013, in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge pose for a photograph with their son, Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge in the garden of the Middleton family home in August, 2013, in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
Michael Middleton—Kensington Palace via Getty Images
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, depart The Lindo Wing with their newborn son, Prince George, at St Mary's Hospital in London on July 23, 2013.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, depart The Lindo Wing with their newborn son, Prince George, at St Mary's Hospital in London on July 23, 2013.
Dave J Hogan—Getty Images
1 of 32

Advertisement

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE