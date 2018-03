Pharrell traded in his signature Vivienne Westwood hat for a much smaller one in his new video for “Freedom,” which features the singer performing in front of different settings ranging from a sewing factory to a work camp to a rodeo.

The video previously debuted on Apple Music a few weeks ago when the track itself premiered, but this is the first time it’s available for everyone — even those without an Apple Music subscription — to see.

This article originally appeared on EW.com