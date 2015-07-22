George Clooney's CCTV Plans Anger British Neighbors

George and Amal Clooney have angered their new neighbors over plans to install a network of CCTV cameras on tall poles around their mansion in Oxfordshire, U.K.

The local authority has recommended that the Clooneys’ planning application, which asks for a network of 18 cameras on poles of up to 20ft (6m) around their $15 million riverside mansion, be refused on the grounds that it violated their neighbors’ privacy. The local authority also called the poles a “visual intrusion,” reported The Times.

The Clooneys bought the 17th century property, which is set on its own four-acre island, after they married last year and the actor, who is personally supervising the building work, has said that he hoped to move into it by this summer.

This is not the first time that the local authority has objected to the Clooneys’ building plans, having earlier objected, unsuccessfully so, to the couples’ boundary fence by the river.

The 54-year-old actor has said to love his new home during an interview on the TV show, Good Morning Britain. The home boasts a library, gym, boathouse and guest cottage.

“I love it and we’re going to have a great time,” said the Ocean’s Eleven actor. “There’s a great old pub and there’s a great restaurant, The French Horn, there and it’s a really beautiful fun place to be. I’m really excited.”