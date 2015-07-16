Watch This Guy Beatbox While Playing a Recorder

By Olivia B. Waxman
July 16, 2015

A man from Egypt is showing off a new, cool twist on an instrument that many American children may have remembered playing in grade school.

In this viral video, 22-year-old aspiring professional musician Medhat Mamdouh, who lives in Cairo, appears to beatbox and play the recorder at the same time. On his Facebook page, he says he taught himself how to play at 14 and went on to be a semifinalist on Arabs Got Talent.

The feat is similar to that of another musician, who appears to beatbox while playing the flute in a viral video that has racked up more than 29 million YouTube views.

