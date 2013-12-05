tennisSisters Serena and Venus Williams to Face Each Other in Australian Open Final
Mandela was born on July 18, 1918, in the village of Mviza in South Africa’s Eastern Cape. His father was a counselor to a local king. He chose for his son the name Rolihlahla, which translated from Xhosa means literally “pulling a branch off a tree” — or, more colloquially, “troublemaker.” A schoolteacher would confer upon him the name Nelson.Eyedea Presse/Gamma
Mandela was born on July 18, 1918, in the village of Mviza in South Africa's Eastern Cape. His father was a counselor to a lo
World

Nelson Mandela: An Indispensable Life in Pictures

Dec 05, 2013

Nelson Mandela, the revolutionary-turned-prisoner-turned-president who led South Africa out of apartheid and into an era of political and racial reconciliation, passed away on Dec. 5, 2013. He was 95. As both the father of his nation and its conscience, Mandela’s remarkable life changed history and its legacy resonates around the world.

Follow TIME