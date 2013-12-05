Nelson Mandela, the revolutionary-turned-prisoner-turned-president who led South Africa out of apartheid and into an era of political and racial reconciliation, passed away on Dec. 5, 2013. He was 95. As both the father of his nation and its conscience, Mandela’s remarkable life changed history and its legacy resonates around the world.
... VIEW MORE
1 of 15
Nelson Mandela: An Indispensable Life in Pictures
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.