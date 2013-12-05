Nelson Mandela: An Indispensable Life in Pictures

White HousePresident Trump Is Defending His Immigration Ban Targeting Muslims by Saying It's Not Actually a Muslim Ban
FILE In this Jan. 27, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump hammered Hillary Clinton for months for not following the rules when it comes to government records. But a week into his presidency, Trump still has yet to the write the rules for his administration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
ImmigrationChicago's Archbishop Calls President Trump's Immigration Order 'a Dark Moment in U.S. History'
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - NOVEMBER 19: Archbishop of Chicago Blase J. Cupich receives congratulations from cardinals during the Ordinary Public Consistory celebrated by Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica on November 19, 2016 in Vatican City, Vatican. Thirteen of the new Cardinals will be under 80 years and will be eligible to vote in a conclave. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
FranceHard-Left Candidate Benoit Hamon Wins French Socialist Party Presidential Primary
Candidate for the French left's presidential primaries Benoit Hamon greets supporters after winning the socialist party presidential nomination in Paris, France, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Partial count shows hard-left candidate Benoit Hamon winning Socialist presidential nomination, beating former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
RefugeesActor Kal Pen Raises More Than $300,000 for Refugees Being Told 'You Don’t Belong Here'
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Actor and former White House Office of Public Engagement Associate Director Kal Penn speaks during the " 2016 Conference On Diversity In International Affairs" at the Council on Foreign Relations on April 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
nelson mandela life in pictures
VIEW GALLERY | 15 PHOTOS
Mandela was born on July 18, 1918, in the village of Mviza in South Africa’s Eastern Cape. His father was a counselor to a local king. He chose for his son the name Rolihlahla, which translated from Xhosa means literally “pulling a branch off a tree” — or, more colloquially, “troublemaker.” A schoolteacher would confer upon him the name Nelson.Eyedea Presse/Gamma
nelson mandela life in pictures
nelson mandela life in pictures
nelson mandela life in pictures
nelson mandela life in pictures
nelson mandela life in pictures
nelson mandela life in pictures
nelson mandela life in pictures
nelson mandela life in pictures
nelson mandela life in pictures
nelson mandela life in pictures
nelson mandela life in pictures
nelson mandela life in pictures
nelson mandela life in pictures
nelson mandela life in pictures
nelson mandela life in pictures
Mandela was born on July 18, 1918, in the village of Mviza in South Africa’s Eastern Cape. His father was a counselor to a lo
... VIEW MORE
1 of 15
World

Nelson Mandela: An Indispensable Life in Pictures

TIME Photo
Dec 05, 2013

Nelson Mandela, the revolutionary-turned-prisoner-turned-president who led South Africa out of apartheid and into an era of political and racial reconciliation, passed away on Dec. 5, 2013. He was 95. As both the father of his nation and its conscience, Mandela’s remarkable life changed history and its legacy resonates around the world.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME