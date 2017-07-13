CrimeHuman Remains Found in Common Grave in Search for 4 Missing Men
APTOPIX Missing Men
TexasMan Stuck Inside ATM Room Asks for Help Through Receipt Slot
BofA Resolves Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Loan-Putback Dispute
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
IrelandQ&A: Ireland's Leo Varadkar on Brexit, Trump and Keeping Ireland 'At the Center of the World'
Television

Here's Your Guide to Loyalty in the Game of Thrones Universe

Megan McCluskey
7:00 AM ET

In the world of Game of Thrones, betrayal is the status quo. From Ned Stark's beheading to the Red Wedding to Jon Snow's murder at the hands of his own sworn brothers, deception has been a source of much heartbreak for fans over the course of the HBO drama's six seasons.

However, within the camps of followers of the remaining three power players' — Jon, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister — there are those who have proven themselves loyal to each leader, sometimes even to a fault.

From Jaime's lifelong devotion to his sister Cersei to Tyrion's newfound faith in Daenerys to Littlefinger's lack of allegiance to anyone, there is certainly a sliding scale when it comes to fealty in Westeros.

Here's a refresher on where major characters' loyalties lie heading into season seven.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME