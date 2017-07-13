Here's Your Guide to Loyalty in the Game of Thrones Universe

In the world of Game of Thrones , betrayal is the status quo. From Ned Stark's beheading to the Red Wedding to Jon Snow's murder at the hands of his own sworn brothers, deception has been a source of much heartbreak for fans over the course of the HBO drama's six seasons.

However, within the camps of followers of the remaining three power players' — Jon, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister — there are those who have proven themselves loyal to each leader, sometimes even to a fault.

From Jaime's lifelong devotion to his sister Cersei to Tyrion's newfound faith in Daenerys to Littlefinger's lack of allegiance to anyone, there is certainly a sliding scale when it comes to fealty in Westeros.

Here's a refresher on where major characters' loyalties lie heading into season seven.