McDonald's Sells Fewer Sodas With Happy Meals
A Happy Meal is displayed for a photograph on a tray at a McDonald's Corp. restaurant in Little Falls, New Jersey, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012.
Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Victor Luckerson
June 26, 2015

McDonald’s is selling fewer sodas with its happy meals after removing the drinks from its kids menu.

The fast food chain agreed to remove sodas from the menu board and marketing material for its kids’ meals last July as part of a partnership with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

Between July 2014 and May 2015, 48% of patrons got soda with their Happy Meals, compared to 56% during the same period a year earlier. McDonald’s has been pushing kids to select healthier drink options such as milk and juice instead.

The anti-soda initiative is part of a broader pledge by McDonald’s to help families lead healthy lifestyles. The company has said it will offer side salads, fruits or vegetables as an alternative to french fries in 20 major markets by 2020.

[Los Angeles Times]

