Seamstress Smuggled Prison Escape Tools to Killers in Meat, Official Says
Joyce Mitchell appears before Judge Buck Rogers in Plattsburgh City Court in Plattsburgh, New York, June 15, 2015
Andrew Burton — Getty Images
By NBC News
June 23, 2015

A New York prison seamstress helped two inmates escape by smuggling tools into prison inside of ground beef, a local prosecutor told NBC News Tuesday.

Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie, whose office is prosecuting the escape plot of Richard Matt and David Sweat, said the prison tailor shop instructor embedded hack saw blades, drill bits and a hole punch in the meat before bringing it into Clinton Correctional Facility.

The convicted killers burrowed out of the maximum security prison in Dannemora, New York, on June 6.

Joyce Mitchell, who has been charged with providing escape tools to the fugitives, outlined the scheme in interviews with investigators, Wylie said…

Read the rest of the story from our partners at NBC News

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE