For the luxury consignment marketplace The RealReal, fake designer bags are a big deal. To weed out the counterfeits from the authentic goods, they employ a “team of luxury experts,” led by Graham Wetzbartger, the Director of Authentication.

In the above video from Fortune.com, Wetzbartger examines two similar totes, both allegedly Hermes, and explains what their team looks for during the authentication process. Watch to learn a few crucial tips for telling the leather from the pleather. This may not be an everyday skill, but it doesn’t hurt to be fully equipped for whatever bag situations could come your way.