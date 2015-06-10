It’s hard not to draw comparisons between the recent prison break in Dannemora, NY and its many fictional precedents—but Stephen King is drawing the line.

The best-selling author of “Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption,” the 1982 novella that was adapted into the seven-time Academy Award nominee and prison-break flick “Shawshank Redemption” in 1994, tweeted his own two cents on the recent escape Wednesday:

Richard Matt and David Sweat, the two convicted murderers who escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility on Monday, are the first successful escapees in the maximum security facility’s 170-year history. Their feat included cutting through a cell wall and a double-brick wall, navigating a tunnel of pipes, and shimmying through a 24-inch steam pipe.

Law enforcement officials were still searching for the escaped convicts Wednesday afternoon.