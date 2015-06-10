Stephen King Says New York Jailbreak Was a 'Bit Like Shawshank'

By Katy Osborn
June 10, 2015

It’s hard not to draw comparisons between the recent prison break in Dannemora, NY and its many fictional precedents—but Stephen King is drawing the line.

The best-selling author of “Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption,” the 1982 novella that was adapted into the seven-time Academy Award nominee and prison-break flick “Shawshank Redemption” in 1994, tweeted his own two cents on the recent escape Wednesday:

Richard Matt and David Sweat, the two convicted murderers who escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility on Monday, are the first successful escapees in the maximum security facility’s 170-year history. Their feat included cutting through a cell wall and a double-brick wall, navigating a tunnel of pipes, and shimmying through a 24-inch steam pipe.

Law enforcement officials were still searching for the escaped convicts Wednesday afternoon.

