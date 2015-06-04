In The Latest Issue
June 4, 2015

Why America Can’t Kick Its Painkiller Problem
The price we pay for relief

Will This Be America’s Next Economic Crisis?
The Fed kept the engine from stalling. Getting it to speed again will be harder

Democrats Get a Primary
Why candidates O’Malley and Sanders will make it a race

Burma’s Nowhere People
Thousands of migrants have fled oppression only to meet death on the seas—or face an uncertain future in refugee camps

Love in the Age of Like
Human beings have never had as many romantic options as they do now. Will that doom love or save it?

The Culture

Pop Chart

Hollywood’s New Domestic Divas
Finding a second act selling the good life

Melissa McCarthy: Bond Girl
Spy is this summer’s smart blockbuster

Review: The Gluten Wars
Two new books tackle today’s most controversial food

‘Open the Garage Door, Hal’
Talking gadgets are great at taking my orders. The trick is remembering that I’m still human

10 Questions With Barbara Bush
Turning 90, the former first lady reflects on her husband’s favorite pastime, the advantages of age and her second son’s jump into the 2016 race

Briefing

Payback Is Coming to Rand Paul
By outmaneuvering the Senate, he took on his own party

Making a Deal With Iran
Negotiating isn’t easy, but it’s the smart thing to do

Snoozing and Losing With Sleep Apnea
The disorder is increasingly common—but still often undiagnosed

Rick Perry’s Lone Star Do-Over
The former Texas governor has practically moved to Iowa. Why that may not be enough

Rising Violence
After decades of decline, crime ticks back up

Milestones

Beau Biden
American son

Dennis Hastert
Former Speaker

World

What Matters, what Doesn’t

Unmasking New Threats

Why Online Dating is a Boon for Women

What You Said About …

