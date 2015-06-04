In The Latest Issue

Why America Can’t Kick Its Painkiller Problem
The price we pay for relief
Will This Be America’s Next Economic Crisis?
The Fed kept the engine from stalling. Getting it to speed again will be harder
Democrats Get a Primary
Why candidates O’Malley and Sanders will make it a race
Burma’s Nowhere People
Thousands of migrants have fled oppression only to meet death on the seas—or face an uncertain future in refugee camps
Love in the Age of Like
Human beings have never had as many romantic options as they do now. Will that doom love or save it?
Hollywood’s New Domestic Divas
Finding a second act selling the good life
Melissa McCarthy: Bond Girl
Spy is this summer’s smart blockbuster
Review: The Gluten Wars
Two new books tackle today’s most controversial food
‘Open the Garage Door, Hal’
Talking gadgets are great at taking my orders. The trick is remembering that I’m still human
10 Questions With Barbara Bush
Turning 90, the former first lady reflects on her husband’s favorite pastime, the advantages of age and her second son’s jump into the 2016 race
Payback Is Coming to Rand Paul
By outmaneuvering the Senate, he took on his own party
Making a Deal With Iran
Negotiating isn’t easy, but it’s the smart thing to do
Snoozing and Losing With Sleep Apnea
The disorder is increasingly common—but still often undiagnosed
Rick Perry’s Lone Star Do-Over
The former Texas governor has practically moved to Iowa. Why that may not be enough
Rising Violence
After decades of decline, crime ticks back up
Beau Biden
American son
Dennis Hastert
Former Speaker
Why Online Dating is a Boon for Women