In The Latest Issue

Why America Can’t Kick Its Painkiller Problem

The price we pay for relief

Will This Be America’s Next Economic Crisis?

The Fed kept the engine from stalling. Getting it to speed again will be harder

Democrats Get a Primary

Why candidates O’Malley and Sanders will make it a race

Burma’s Nowhere People

Thousands of migrants have fled oppression only to meet death on the seas—or face an uncertain future in refugee camps

Love in the Age of Like

Human beings have never had as many romantic options as they do now. Will that doom love or save it?

Hollywood’s New Domestic Divas

Finding a second act selling the good life

Melissa McCarthy: Bond Girl

Spy is this summer’s smart blockbuster

Review: The Gluten Wars

Two new books tackle today’s most controversial food

‘Open the Garage Door, Hal’

Talking gadgets are great at taking my orders. The trick is remembering that I’m still human

10 Questions With Barbara Bush

Turning 90, the former first lady reflects on her husband’s favorite pastime, the advantages of age and her second son’s jump into the 2016 race

Payback Is Coming to Rand Paul

By outmaneuvering the Senate, he took on his own party

Making a Deal With Iran

Negotiating isn’t easy, but it’s the smart thing to do

Snoozing and Losing With Sleep Apnea

The disorder is increasingly common—but still often undiagnosed

Rick Perry’s Lone Star Do-Over

The former Texas governor has practically moved to Iowa. Why that may not be enough

Rising Violence

After decades of decline, crime ticks back up

Beau Biden

American son

Dennis Hastert

Former Speaker

Unmasking New Threats

Why Online Dating is a Boon for Women

