Morning Must Reads: June 1

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul scored a temporary victory Monday as controversial surveillance programs overseen by the National Security Agency were shut down when their congressional authorization expired at midnight. The move boosts his 2016 bid for the Republican presidential nomination, rallying Paul’s army of libertarian faithful, even as it has made enemies of most of his Senate GOP colleagues—who will act in the coming days to restart the programs. Here are your must-reads:

Rand Paul Kills Patriot Act, Boosts Presidential Campaign—For the Moment

TIME’s Philip Elliott captures the scene from the Capitol

A Gap in Surveillance, But Ways Around It

Loopholes will keep most of the programs intact [New York Times]

Challenging Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders Gains Momentum in Iowa [New York Times]

He’s drawing bigger crowds than expected

Family Losses Frame Vice President Biden’s Career

Losing the son he nearly quit the Senate to save [Washington Post]

GOP Senators Tear into Paul

Accusations of lies and exaggerations fly on the Senate floor [Politico]

Dick Cheney Ramping Up New Policy Push

He’s back… [Wall Street Journal]

“Look, I hope I — I hope I run, to be honest with you. I would like to run. But I haven’t made the decision.” — Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush to Face The Nation‘s Bob Schieffer maintaining the pretense he hasn’t finalized his decision to run for president

“The Senator from Kentucky should learn the rules of the Senate.” — Arizona Sen. John McCain relishing delivering a stinging critique of Paul on the floor during debate over the NSA surveillance programs Sunday

Martin O’Malley looks to future but can’t escape the past [TIME]

Bill Clinton comes out in force to defend his foundation [TIME]

Iowa poll shows big Clinton lead, but also some worries [Des Moines Register]

Cruising the lake, looking for voters [New Hampshire Union Leader]