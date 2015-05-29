Texas Floods: Dozens Rescued as State Struggles With Record Rain
Residents of the Knights Forest subdivision wade through knee-deep water as they leave their homes in Hardin, Texas on May 28, 2015.
Jason Fochtman—Conroe Courier/AP
By NBC News
May 29, 2015

Dozens of people were rescued from flash flooding in central Texas early Friday, as emergency responders throughout the state struggled to cope with the wettest May on record.

Flood alerts extended nearly 800 miles from southern Texas to central Missouri, according to The Weather Channel’s Justin Abraham. He highlighted “major flash flooding issues around Dallas” after up to 6 inches of rain fell overnight.

Tow-truck driver Robert Levtzow, was stranded on a flooded Dallas street after responding to a police call.

“I was trying to put in reverse to get out and it died off and the water started rising immediately,” he told The Weather Channel. “I was scared, didn’t know really what to do [so] I called my wife immediately.”

Witness the Aftermath of Severe Floods in Texas
The parking lot of a Wal-Mart is submerged after the San Marcos River flooded in San Marcos, Texas on May 24, 2015.
Rodolfo Gonzalez—AP
A home was taken off its foundation after heavy overnight rain caused flash flooding on the Blanco River in Wimberley, Texas on May 24, 2015.
Rodolfo Gonzalez—AP
Dustin McClintock, Brandon Bankston, and Hesston Krause look at the destroyed remains of the Fischer Store Road bridge over the Blanco River near Wimberley, Texas on May 24, 2015.
Jay Janner—TNS/Landov
San Marcos Firefighter Jay Horton rescues a woman from the flood waters in San Marcos, Texas on May 24, 2015.
Don Anders—Reuters
Lucas Rivas looks into the flooded Whole Earth Provisions Company after days of heavy rain in Austin on May 25, 2015.
Drew Anthony Smith—Getty Images
Gordon Welch surveys damage to the house his family has owned since 1964 along River Road next to the Blanco River in Wimberley, Texas, May 24, 2015.
Kelly West—AP
Cars sit in floodwaters along Interstate 45 after heavy overnight rain flooded parts of the highway in Houston on May 26, 2015.
David J. Phillip—AP
Hays County Deputy Constable John Ellen patrols River Road near by the Blanco River in Wimberley, Texas on May 25, 2015.
Jerry Lara—EPA
