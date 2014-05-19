LIFE
Search
Sign In
Natural DisastersRedding Police Chief's Home Destroyed in California's Deadly Carr Fire
A firefighter attempts to put out a wildfire
CaliforniaHomeless Bay Area Web Developer Goes Viral for Handing Out Resumes at an Intersection
Intel Headquarters
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
tradeCharles Koch: Trade War Could Be 'Disastrous'
Charles Koch
Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini ride through streets flanked by black-uniformed Italian Fascists during Hitler's 1938 state visit to Italy.
Not published in LIFE. Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini during Hitler's 1938 state visit to Italy.Hugo Jaeger—Time &amp; Life Pictures/Getty Images
Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini ride through streets flanked by black-uniformed Italian Fascists during Hitler's 1938 state visit to Italy.
Benito Mussolini during Adolf Hitler's 1938 state visit to Italy.
Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini observe Italian Army maneuvers Hitler's 1938 state visit to Italy.
High-ranking Nazi and Italian Fascist officials, including Hitler and Mussolini, at Santa Marinella, Lazio, during Hitler's 1938 state visit to Italy.
High-ranking Nazi and Italian Fascist officials, including Heinrich Himmler (left) and Mussolini (back to camera), at Santa Marinella, north of Rome, during Adolf Hitler's 1938 state visit to Italy.
Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler in Munich around the time of the September 1938 Munich Conference.
Not published in LIFE. Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini during Hitler's 1938 state visit to Italy.
Hugo Jaeger—Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images
1 of 6
LIFE

Hitler and Mussolini: Color Photos of Chummy Warmongers

Ben Cosgrove
May 18, 2014

On one level it's deeply gratifying to see photographs of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini acting chummy during the run-up to the Second World War, not least because it affords us the opportunity to savor the knowledge that, when the pictures were made, these megalomaniacs were already doomed. The militaristic pomp that attended their every gesture; the almost comically grandiose accouterments (banners, pennants, flags) of their ideologies; the sleazy gangsterism of their retinues — all were slated to be wiped away in a catastrophe of their own making.

[MORE: "A Brutal Pageantry: The Third Reich’s Myth-Making Machinery, in Color"]

But there's no solace derived from the knowledge that millions of men, women and children — the majority of them noncombatants — all over the globe lost their lives during the years it took to defeat the Axis. The images in this gallery, made by Hitler's personal photographer, Hugo Jaeger, in May and September of 1938, are riveting not only because color photographs from that era are so rare, but because they raise a disconcerting question: namely, how could two such unappealing thugs, sharing an ideology so vicious, shallow and easily discredited, gradually pull their own nations — and, eventually, much of the world — into war?

Ultimately, of course, the Axis was throttled. Its lands — Germany, Italy, Japan — were laid waste, as were significant parts of Allied countries like England, France, China and, above all, the Soviet Union, which alone saw more than 20,000,000 of its citizens perish. For six years, the world was at war, and Hitler and Mussolini — two largely like-minded warmongers — were early driving forces behind the cataclysm.

These photos, meanwhile — initially meant to memorialize and celebrate both men — now serve instead as a kind of visual cautionary tale: Beware those who lust after power. They are destroyers.

[MORE: Photos of Hitler's bunker and the ruins of Berlin, 1945]

Ben Cosgrove is the Editor of LIFE.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME