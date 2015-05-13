Boston Jury Begins Deciding Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Fate

A jury began deliberating Wednesday whether to impose the death penalty on convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev after hearing closing statements from a prosecutor who called him a “terrorist” and a defense lawyer who said execution would not balance the scales of justice.

The arguments began with Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Mellin, who argued that Tsarnaev chose a huge public event held on a holiday marking the Revolutionary War, to make a political statement.

Mellin reminded the jury of surveillance video that captured Tsarnaev placing a bomb in a finish line crowd on April 15, 2013, and waiting a couple minutes before…

