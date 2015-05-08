During the first week of January, we shared photos of Kale Chips, an 85-pound beagle that was abandoned at Chicago Animal Care and Control by his owner, who could not care for him anymore. The dog could barely walk 10 feet and had to be wheeled around in a red wagon.

Today, the obese animal has lost 20 pounds after living with a foster family and exercising regularly, according to Heather Owens, executive director of the Chicago-based no-kill dog rescue One Tail at a Time.

Kale Chips still has to lose 25 more pounds and find a permanent home. But below are some tips that may help any man, woman, or beast shed the pounds, based on the Facebook photo album of his weight-loss journey:

1. Watch/chase squirrels.

2. Walk up to 1/2 mile daily.

3. Eat fruits and veggies as snacks.

4. Eat kale chips.

5. Eat snow.

6. Get massages.

7. Swim, do hydrotherapy.

8. Have a girlfriend. Have two girlfriends, actually.

One Tail at a Time