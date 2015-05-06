This coming Mother’s Day will be Eva Mendes’ first since becoming a mom herself, but the actress doesn’t think she’s worthy of celebration yet.

“I kind of feel like I haven’t quite earned my stripes yet in a way,” Mendes, who welcomed daughter Esmeralda with Ryan Gosling in September, told Access Hollywood Live on Tuesday. “She’s seven months [old].”

But that doesn’t mean she’s ignoring the holiday altogether—she’s just putting the focus on her own mother that day.

“This Mother’s Day is definitely all about my mom,” Mendes said. “She’s had a really hard year. My brother’s sick, so it’s all about my mom, honoring her. We’re all going to go over to her house and bombard her with love.”

[Access Hollywood]