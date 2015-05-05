Apple Is About to Totally Reinvent Something We Use Every Day

By Victor Luckerson
May 5, 2015

The humble television remote may soon be getting a makeover. Apple is planning to add a touch pad to the next iteration of its Apple TV remote, according to an anonymous company employee cited by the New York Times. The remote will feature just two buttons in addition to the touch pad. The current Apple TV remote has only three buttons, which is a far cry from the dozens on a typical television remote.

Right now Apple TV is a set-top box that people can use to stream video content from services such as Netflix and Hulu. However, Apple is rumored to have plans to launch its own pay-TV service that would stream live TV channels over the Internet. The service, which could be announced as soon as June, is expected to be cheaper than a traditional cable subscription with a smaller bundle of channels.

[NYT]

