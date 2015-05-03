Rick Santorum on Bruce Jenner: 'If He Says He's a Woman, Then He's a Woman'

By Jack Linshi
May 3, 2015

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, whose past opposition to gay rights has sparked backlash from LGBT rights groups, spoke Saturday in support of Bruce Jenner after the Olympian and TV personality came out publicly as transgender.

Santorum told reporters at a Republican convention in South Carolina that “if [Jenner] says he’s a woman, then he’s a woman,” CBS News reports. “My responsibility as a human being is to love and accept everybody. Not to criticize people for who they are.” The former lawmaker is said to be eyeing a 2016 presidential bid after losing the 2012 Republican nomination to Mitt Romney.

At the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, Bruce Jenner won the gold medal in the decathlon, setting the world record at 8,616 points.
Jenner became a national hero following his Olympic win and was later inducted into the Olympic Hall of Fame in 1986.
Jenner became an NBC Sportscaster in the late 1970s following his Olympic performance in Montreal.
Jenner married actress Linda Thompson, above, on Jan. 5, 1981, following his divorce with Chrystie Crownover.
Jenner was diagnosed with dyslexia as a child. In October of 1985, he received the Outstanding Learning Disabled Achiever Award from then-First Lady Nancy Reagan alongside stars such as Cher and Tom Cruise.
Jenner was a successful race car driver in the 1980s, though in a 2013 interview he said, "I was a lot more badass runner than I was a driver.”
In 1991, Jenner married Kris Jenner, previously Kris Kardashian, just one month after she finalized her divorce from Robert Kardashian. The two had dated for only five months.
Their marriage merged two already large families, evident here in this 1991 portrait.
After his sports career, Jenner, seen here at a celebrity golf event in 1993, had a number of small acting jobs and television appearances.
The family poses at an event in 1995, the year Jenner and Kris welcomed the first of their two children together, Kendall Jenner.
Kylie Jenner was born two years later in 1997. The girls can be seen here on the red carpet in 2000, long before they covered magazines and appeared on TIME's <a href="http://time.com/3486048/most-influential-teens-2014/">Most Influential Teens</a> list.
Jenner, seen here in 2005, would re-enter the spotlight thanks to <i>Keeping Up With the Kardashians</i>, which first premiered in 2007.
Jenner spoofed his reality-star fame with a commercial for Tropicana Juicy Rewards in 2010.
Jenner and Kris, here at <i>The Tonight Show</i> with Jay Leno in 2011, announced their separation in 2013. She filed for divorce the following year.
Jenner poses with a box of Wheaties in 2012. He appeared on the front of the box first in 1977 after his Olympic gold-medal win, then in 2012 when Wheaties rolled out a retro series.
Jenner appears with two of his sons, TV personality Brody Jenner and musician Brandon Jenner, who records with his wife as Brandon &amp; Leah, at an April 2013 release party.
Jenner walks with step-daughter Kim Kardashian in October of 2014 — about five months after rapper Kanye West became his son-in-law.
Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, appeared as a woman for the first time on the cover of <i>Vanity Fair</i>'s June 2015 issue, photographed by Annie Leibovitz.
Caitlyn Jenner accepts the Arthur Ashe Courage Award onstage during The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles.
“I can criticize, and I do, for what people do, for their behavior. But as far as for who they are, you have to respect everybody, and these are obviously complex issues for businesses, for society,” Santorum said. “And I think we have to look at it in a way that is compassionate and respectful of everybody.”

The politician’s support of Jenner’s transition arrives two weeks after Santorum made headlines for stating he would not attend a same-sex marriage of a friend or family member, as it would be a “a violation of [his] faith.”

<b>Sen. Ted Cruz</b> is surrounded by stars and stripes at the 2014 Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C. on September 26, 2014.
<b>Hillary Clinton</b> Hillary Clinton gazes pensively into the distance at Iowa Senator Tom Harken'a annual Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa on September 14, 2014.
<b>Jeb Bush</b> Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush flashes a power watch before giving his keynote address at the National Summit on Education Reform in Washington on Nov. 20, 2014.
<b>Bernie Sanders</b> waves to supporters after officially announcing his candidacy for the U.S. presidency during an event at Waterfront Park in Burlington, Vermont, on May 26, 2015.
<b>Chris Christie</b> New Jersey Governor Chris Christie strikes a presidential power stance at the ceremony for the opening of the 206 bypass in Hillsborough, New Jersey on October 28, 2013.
Former Hewlett-Packard Co Chief Executive Officer Carly Fiorina listens to her introduction from the side of the stage at the Freedom Summit in Des Moines, Iowa on Jan. 24, 2015.
<b>Rand Paul</b> Sen. Rand Paul works a crowd during a campaign stop on October 24, 2014 in McDonough, Georgia.
<b>Rick Perry</b> Texas Gov. Rick Perry looks powerfully patriotic during the National Anthem before an NCAA college football game on Nov. 27, 2014, in College Station, Texas.
<b>Bobby Jindal</b> Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal looks to the future during The Family Leadership Summit on Aug. 9, 2014, in Ames, Iowa.
<b>Martin O'Malley</b> Maryland Governor Martin OíMalley ponders decorating ideas in front of his possible future home on CBS's Face the Nation on Feb. 23, 2014.
<b>Marco Rubio</b> Sen. Marco Rubio looks determined the morning after the State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. on January 29, 2014.
<b>Ben Carson</b>Ben Carson at the Conservative Political Action Committee annual conference on March 8, 2014.
<b>Jim Webb</b> Retiring Sen. Jim Webb imitates the presidential wave during a rally in Virginia Beach, Va. on Sept. 27, 2012.
<b>John Kasich</b> Ohio Gov. John Kasich practices his presidential victory pose at the Ohio Republican Party celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, in Columbus, Ohio.
<b>Rick Santorum</b> Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum looks resolute at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 7, 2014.
<b>Scott Walker</b> Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker practices the presidential point on March 3, 2014 in Milwaukee.
<b>Mike Huckabee</b> Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee fine-tunes his presidential oratory at the Conservative Political Action Committee annual conference in National Harbor, Md. on March 7, 2014.
<b>Lincoln Chafee</b>, Former Rhode Island Governor, poses for a selfie with a student after announcing he will seek the Democratic nomination for president in Arlington, Va. on June 3, 2015.
<b>Lindsey Graham</b> Lindsey Graham announced his plans to join the 2016 presidential race.
<b>George Pataki</b> Former New York governor George Pataki listens to a question at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire, in this April 17, 2015 file photo.
