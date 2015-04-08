Everyone, say hello to Jacob, a police horse in St. Petersburg, Fla. When he isn’t assisting his human partner, Officer Jason Hughes, with fighting crime and keeping the peace, he’s honing his skills as a painter.

Hughes had noticed that Jacob liked to grab stuff with his mouth, so he thought, “I bet if I gave him a paint brush, and put a canvas in front of it, he’d paint on it.”

As you’ll see in the above video, provided by the St. Petersburg police department, Hughes was right. Jacob is a naturally skilled painter. Why teach him to paint, though? According to Hughes, it keeps Jacob challenged and helps him develop trust with his partner.

Stay tuned for an upcoming charity exhibit featuring Jacob’s work.