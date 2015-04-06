Michelle Obama Busts a Move at Easter Egg Roll

The annual White House egg roll may be all about Easter, but this year’s celebration felt more like a birthday party. There was even a cake.

But despite the sweet treat, presented to the First Lady, President Obama and the Easter bunny by the pop group Fifth Harmony, the 137th annual White House Easter Egg Roll was all about getting active and eating healthy.

The theme was #GimmeFive, a nod to the fifth anniversary of the “Let’s Move” initiative and Michelle Obama’s call for people so share on social media five ways they are leading healthier lives. The First Lady also urged guests to post on Instagram throughout the event and challenge friends and followers to get active, too, name-dropping Beyoncé and talk show host Michael Strahan along the way. Both have already shared #GimmeFive posts.

While the youngest White House visitors swatted the keepsake eggs down a short patch of grass using wooden spoons, the 35,000 guests were invited to story time sessions, a display on the “journey of an egg,” yoga and healthy eating tips from famous chefs.

Michelle Obama even started a “GimmeFive flash mob” in the White House’s backyard, joining dancers from “So You Think You Can Dance All-Stars” for a romp on stage to “Uptown Funk.” The First Lady was named an “honorary all star for Monday’s dance party, keeping the beat and smiling all the while.

“I’m just trying not to breathe hard,” she said after busting a move.