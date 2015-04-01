Watch How the Makers of Furious 7 Created the Best Scenes of the Series
Paul Walker (L) and Vin Diesel attend the world premiere of 'Fast And Furious 6' at The Empire Leicester Square on May 7, 2013 in London, England.
Dave J Hogan—Getty Images
By Megan Gibson
April 1, 2015

The Fast and Furious franchise has made its name — not to mention more than $2.5 billion — by featuring show-stopping stunts that defy the laws of both physics and logic.

The upcoming Furious 7, which hits theaters on April 3, is no exception. The film sees gearheads played by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and the late Paul Walker (who was killed during the a break from the film’s shoot in 2013) travel all over the world in pursuit of lethal assassin (played by Jason Statham) who has a vendetta against them.

In one of the film’s most jaw-dropping sequences the crew parachutes into a remote mountain region in Azerbaijan — all while sitting in their souped-up cars. So just how did the makers of Furious 7 manage to film five cars falling from an aircraft at 12,000 feet? Very carefully.

Watch the video above for a break down of the making of the scene.

