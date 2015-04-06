How the White House's Easter Egg Tradition Got Rolling
Arryan Smith, 4, starts the Easter egg roll on the South Lawn of the White House in 1996
Robert A. Reeder—The Washington Post / Getty Images
By Jennifer Latson
Updated: March 27, 2018 10:41 AM ET | Originally published: April 6, 2015

The White House South Lawn would never have become home to America’s best-known Easter egg roll if Congress hadn’t first passed a fun-spoiling law that denied local children access to the most popular egg-rolling venue of the 1870s: Capitol Hill.

Blame Andrew Johnson’s family for starting the trend: according to the Clinton White House, Johnson’s grandchildren dyed eggs on Easter Sunday to roll the next day on the Capitol grounds, while the First Lady supervised from the South Portico. (Other sources say the tradition goes back to James Madison’s presidency.) The trend caught on, and in the years that followed, the Easter Monday — which falls on April 1 this year — roll drew families for daylong picnics while “children rolled both their hard-boiled eggs and themselves down the lush green hills.”

A particularly raucous roll in 1876 took a sulfurous toll on the Capitol grounds, and Congress fought back. Citing an inadequate landscaping budget, it passed a law forbidding the grounds from being “used as a children’s playground,” starting in 1877. While that year’s egg roll was rained out anyway, President Hayes saved the day the following year by opening the White House grounds for the occasion.

The games have changed over the years, from egg picking (hitting another hard-boiled egg with your own, hoping to crack the other egg without cracking yours) to egg croquet (in which hollowed eggshells are propelled through croquet hoops — very carefully — using fans). Today’s most popular event, the egg race, wasn’t introduced until 1974, by the Nixons.

And while egg rolling may have fallen out of favor in general, the White House egg roll never has; in fact, it’s the largest annual event held at the White House. These days, with demand outpacing lawn space, attendance is determined by lottery. But it has always drawn a diverse crowd, as an 1898 news report attests, proclaiming: “All sorts and conditions of children find their way to the president’s grounds to enjoy Easter Monday. Some of the children are beautifully dressed in silks and laces and have French nurses to watch over them and carry their eggs for them, while other little ones are dressed in very shabby garments with elbows out and toes peeping from their little shoes.”

(A 1902 report adds that, “The white and the negro leave questions of race domination rest for the day and mingle democratically.” And while gay and lesbian couples weren’t sure that their families were truly welcome at George W. Bush’s egg rolls, Obama formally welcomed them in 2009.)

One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is the mess. What the Capitol groundskeepers refused to do, the White House lawn crew has down to a science, as TIME reported in 1953, when President Eisenhower revived the tradition 12 years after it was suspended for World War II.

“The Eisenhowers really didn’t know what to expect,” TIME wrote, “but the gardeners began a week in advance preparing for the worst, installing storm fences, comfort stations and drinking fountains.”

The egg roll itself turned the South Lawn into a child-sized war zone that would take weeks to clean up, the story added: “By noon, the grounds were a dreadful mass of mashed eggs, gooey chocolate marshmallow, melting jelly beans and picnic midden. Most unexpected casualty: a press photographer lost both shoes.”

Read the full report on the 1954 Easter Egg Roll, here in the TIME archives: The White House: Mob Scene

White House Easter Egg Roll, 1953
<b>Caption from LIFE.</b> In spring clothes, Eisenhower's grandchildren display their finery. Baby Susan, held by her mother Barbara, wears springlike pink. LIttle Barbara Anne, cocking a wink, has some "big girl" gloves and a red-ribboned hat. David has an Eton cap and the snappy bow tie currently fancied by five-year-old pace-setters.
Caption from LIFE. In spring clothes, Eisenhower's grandchildren display their finery. Baby Susan, held by her mother Barbara, wears springlike pink. LIttle Barbara Anne, cocking a wink, has some "big girl" gloves and a red-ribboned hat. David has an Eton cap and the snappy bow tie currently fancied by five-year-old pace-setters.
Mark Kauffman—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
<b>Caption from LIFE.</b> Sisterly touch is given David Eisenhower's collar by his sister Barbara. Their little sister Susan who is only 1, was too young to attend the egg rolling.
Caption from LIFE. Sisterly touch is given David Eisenhower's collar by his sister Barbara. Their little sister Susan who is only 1, was too young to attend the egg rolling.
Mark Kauffman—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
President Dwight D. Eisenhower holding his granddaughter, during the White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower holding his granddaughter, during the White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
George Skadding—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
<b>Caption from LIFE.</b> Hostess and host try a quick egg roll in a clearing in crowd. The jam was tight and David had to warn one spectator that he was standing on an egg.
Caption from LIFE. Hostess and host try a quick egg roll in a clearing in crowd. The jam was tight and David had to warn one spectator that he was standing on an egg.
George Skadding—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
George Skadding—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
George Skadding—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
<b>Caption from LIFE.</b> Trio of rollers, more determined than most, juggle eggs away form the crowd. Margaret Mintner (foreground) has just lobbed hers into the lead.
Caption from LIFE. Trio of rollers, more determined than most, juggle eggs away form the crowd. Margaret Mintner (foreground) has just lobbed hers into the lead.
George Skadding—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
George Skadding—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
George Skadding—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
George Skadding—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
<b>Caption from LIFE.</b> Almost crying, David tells his mother that his eggs have been lost in the crowd. "We've got plenty of them," said the President sympathetically.
Caption from LIFE. Almost crying, David tells his mother that his eggs have been lost in the crowd. "We've got plenty of them," said the President sympathetically.
George Skadding—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
George Skadding—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
<b>Caption from LIFE.</b> Polite but wary, David dubiously listens to pleas of onlookers who want souvenir eggs. He gave away five, then decided it was high time to stop.
Caption from LIFE. Polite but wary, David dubiously listens to pleas of onlookers who want souvenir eggs. He gave away five, then decided it was high time to stop.
George Skadding—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
George Skadding—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
<b>Caption from LIFE.</b> As party ends, debris litters lawn. Perusing this mess the White House gardener said ruefully, "Well, eggshell has a certain amount of lime in it."
Caption from LIFE. As party ends, debris litters lawn. Perusing this mess the White House gardener said ruefully, "Well, eggshell has a certain amount of lime in it."
George Skadding—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
White House Easter egg roll, April 1953.
George Skadding—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
1 of 16

Advertisement

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE